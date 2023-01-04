Microsoft is reportedly building a version of Bing that uses the tech behind ChatGPT

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a distant second to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in terms of search engine market share, is looking to close that gap with the help of the technology behind ChatGPT. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant is reportedly working on a version of its Bing search engine that uses the artificial intelligence software behind ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, to help with search queries. Microsoft (MSFT) could launch the version of Bing as soon as March, The Information reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans. As part of Microsoft’s 2019 investment, it included an agreement to incorporate some GPT aspects into Bing, the news outlet added. Microsoft (MSFT) already uses another OpenAI product, Dall-E 2, in its Image Creator tool. Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha. The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft (MSFT) has previously invested in OpenAI and was reported in October to be in talks to increase its investment in the company. Led by Sam Altman, OpenAI uses a generative pre-trained transformer (or GPT) large-language model to help create its answers and provide responses. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which has been instrumental in transformer technology in the past, has its own large-language model, Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA. LaMDA, of course gained recognition earlier this year after a former Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) engineer, Blake Lemoine, claimed the chatbot was sentient. Lemoine was later fired from the company, as it and other researchers said there was no evidence to support Lemoine’s thesis. In its most recent quarter, Microsoft (MSFT) said revenue from search and news advertising rose 16% year-over-year, or 21% in constant currency, excluding traffic acquisition costs. Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) was named one of Morgan Stanley’s top software picks.