Microsoft deal that proves London is king of the stock markets – NOT Paris



A landmark £1.4billion deal between Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and the London Stock Exchange Group’s ebullient chief executive David Schwimmer was finally concluded in a flurry of online video calls between the two leaders last weekend. As soon as the loose strings were tied up, Microsoft’s top commercial officer Judson Althoff caught the red eye to London for a handshake on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral for the epoch-making deal between Europe’s leading stock market and financial data repository and America’s pioneering £1.5trillion computing and software giant. The new relationship didn’t just happen. The London exchange and Microsoft have put in hours behind the scenes, involving hundreds of engineers on both sides of the Atlantic, to bring the ambitions of the two companies closer together. Deal: The London Stock Exchange’s David Schwimmer, left, and Judson Althoff The talks ‘began over a year ago and involved countless virtual calls on Teams between experts’, Schwimmer tells The Mail on Sunday. For the former Goldman Sachs banker it is another transformational deal that follows the American’s blockbuster £22billion takeover of Refinitiv, the former Reuters data and trading arm, last year. In a post-Brexit era, when so many UK companies have shown a reluctance to invest, it has once again taken an overseas entrepreneur leading a great British corporation to recognise the City’s global leadership as a financial centre – one now ready to take advantage of the freedoms offered by the UK’s new status in the world. Instead of allowing itself to be a seven-stone weakling, there for the taking by would-be buyers, the LSE has robustly rejected all comers over two decades. Successive chief executives Dame Clara Furse and Xavier Rolet largely stood firm against wooing from Deutsche Borse, Nasdaq, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and chose to go it alone. Under Schwimmer, the LSE has ballooned into a £45billion behemoth valued more highly than each of Britain’s high street banks, with the exception of under-siege HSBC. There are those keen to drag London’s trading and information powerhouse crown from its head. Data rival Bloomberg trumpeted Euronext and the Paris Bourse as having overtaken London in cash trading of shares. Schwimmer is irritated by exaggerations built on sloppy data. But is the French CAC All-Tradable index really overtaking the FTSE All-Share? He tells me the Paris claim was based on ‘just a few days trading in November 2022’. Those making the case for Paris’s superiority excluded from their calculations ‘international funds, ETFs (ExchangeTraded Funds), IPOs (Initial Public Offerings – or flotations) on the LSE, capital raising and much else,’ he argues. As the European Union focuses on 20th Century cash trading, and launches a campaign to repatriate a proportion of derivatives trading and clearing to the Continent, the LSE is steaming off in new directions. The deal with Microsoft not only puts the LSE on the ‘cloud’, helping to make it more flexible and efficient, it also speeds up London’s capability in processing and data analytics. The Microsoft alliance parallels 21st Century deals in the US between Nasdaq and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange with Silicon Valley, giving them access to cloud and the best tech processing. At the outset the LSE has agreed to relatively modest spending of $2.8billion (£2.3billion) in its cloud computing capacity over the next decade. Microsoft believes there is at least $5billion to be harvested. The partnership with Microsoft also enables the LSE, through Refinitiv, to step up its battle with Bloomberg and other data providers in the trading rooms and on the desks of investment bankers, hedge funds and brokers. It is designed to spew out new products, too. As former Wall Street banker and writer Michael Lewis demonstrated in his book Flash Boys, speed is of the essence and provides an edge in financial trading. The arrival of Big Tech in market dealings, data and analytics is a new frontier. For the LSE it has been a long journey from its origins in the coffee shops in the narrow lanes of the Square Mile in 1698. The stock market itself has become more of an adjunct to its ability to process, analyse and aggregate financial data across the planet. The LSE also has capability in foreign exchange, fixed interest and derivatives trading alongside Europe’s dominant site for settling complex trades – the London Clearing House. Plainly the world of cash trading is at the core of what London stands for and Schwimmer takes credit for grabbing a decent share of IPOs and capital raising in a year when markets across the world have suffered from extreme volatility. Schwimmer and the LSE, with a Microsoft techie now on the board, can genuinely claim to be the City’s first institution to take advantage of new freedoms and reach across the Atlantic and to the Far East.The arrival of Silicon Valley in the world of exchanges and financial data may give regulators, concerned about the power of big data, cause for pause. But the rocket to trades on the cloud has already left the launch pad.Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. 