Micromines (MICRO) Rises 80.28%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Micromines (MICRO) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Tuesday, the crypto has increased 80.28% to $0.00194722985.

InvestorsObserver is giving Micromines a 98 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Micromines!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Micromines a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

MICRO’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Micromines price is favorably positioned going forward. With support around $-0.000962549573291591 and resistance at $0.00467027783438886. This leaves Micromines with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

