Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Receive Additional Assistance in July to Lower Cost of Groceries

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in July to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help nearly 1.4 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“We are working together to help Michigan families put food on the table especially as they face rising prices,” said Governor Whitmer. “By continuing our partnership with the federal government, we are bringing taxpayer dollars back home to Michigan, supporting families so we can stay focused on growing our economy. I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have proposed sending working families $500 inflation rebate checks, suspending the states sales tax on gas, and rolling back the retirement tax on our seniors. Let’s stay focused on lowering costs and getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

In April 2020, some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance under this program. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is necessary every month.

Eligible clients who receive food assistance are seeing additional benefits on their Bridge Card July 17-25. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Secured by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow as Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.