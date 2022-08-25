Michigan – Van Buren County Road Completed

Governor Whitmer Announces Van Buren County Road Project Completed as the State Continues to Fix Roads and Bridges at a Record Pace

In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan’s history

LANSING, Mich. (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the completion of the I-196 ramp repaving project as the administration continues to fix roads and bridges at a record pace across the state.

“Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of this project, Michiganders will have a smoother drive, saving them time and money as they run errands, go to work, or travel,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. The bipartisan budget I recently signed, will continue to support more projects like these across the state. The projects we’re moving forward with will support more good-paying jobs and deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure.”

I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County

MDOT invested $783,000 to repave 1.8 miles of ramps at two I-196 exits in South Haven and Covert townships. Work included hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing and pavement markings on the northbound ramps at 32nd Avenue/Covert (Exit 13), and the northbound and southbound ramps at I-196 Business Loop (BL)/M-140 (Exit 18). Based on economic modeling, this investment supported nearly 10 jobs.

County: Van Buren Highway: I-196 Closest city: South Haven Start date: Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Completed date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement, improve the driving surface and safety of the ramps, and extend the life of the roadway.

Rebuilding Michigan’s Roads and Bridges

Since taking office through the end of 2022, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist will have fixed, repaired, or replaced more than 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting more than 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. These and future repairs are made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment in our highways and bridges, and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan, the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history. These strategic investments in Michigan’s infrastructure ensure that future Michiganders will have safer roads and bridges to run errands, travel, and strengthen the economy.

Learn more about the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration’s historic infrastructure investments by clicking on the following link: Infrastructure Accomplishments.

Infrastructure Investments in the FY 2023 Budget

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist’s fourth balanced and bipartisan budget expands on the investments in the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan signed in April by speeding up replacement of lead service lines, reducing traffic congestion at local rail crossings, improving state fish hatcheries, and funding long-overdue maintenance projects at state facilities.

