Michigan; Sean Kiara Williams Brought Meth to Erie via Amtrak Sentenced to 10 Years

(STL.News) – A former resident of Redford, Michigan, has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sean Kiara Williams, 31.

According to information presented to the court, on or about September 6, 2019, Williams possessed with the intent to distribute five hundred (500) grams or more of methamphetamine which he had brought from Dearborn, Michigan to Erie on Amtrak.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Strike Force Unit for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Williams.

