Michigan – Parents of School Shooter Arrested

Parents of Michigan school shooter James and Jennifer Crumbley, arrested

(STL.News) The parents of a teenager accused of killing four people in a school shooting have been arrested after they went missing.

In a highly unusual move, James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son’s killing spree.

The pair are accused of buying Ethan Crumbley, 15, a handgun used in the shootings, and of ignoring warning signs that he was considering killing his classmates.

SOURCE: sky news via YouTube