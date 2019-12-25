Michigan News: public hearing to consider the possible parole of Steven Johnson, #146529

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 to consider the possible parole of Steven Johnson, #146529. It will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Handlon Michigan Training Center; Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan.

Steven Johnson is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree. He was sentenced on August 17, 1976 out of Oakland County.

Ricardo R. Moore, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

Capacity at the public hearing venue is limited; admittance will be on a first come, first serve basis.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE