Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Darion D. Jackson, also known as “D,” 23, of Michigan, was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 8, 2021, Jackson sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Coal City, West Virginia, residence where Jackson was staying.

Jackson admitted to distributing that fentanyl and a separate quantity of fentanyl that he sold to another confidential informant in the Coal City area on May 27, 2021. On August 23, 2021, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jackson. The officers found approximately 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and planned to distribute it within the Southern District of West Virginia.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:22-cr-30.

