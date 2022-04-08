Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) A Michigan man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, James Meeks-Little, 29, of West Bloomfield, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the United States Marshals Service on June 24, 2021, in Beckley. At the time of the traffic stop, Meeks-Little was the subject of an arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed 247.9 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl found hidden behind the glove box. Meeks-Little admitted that the fentanyl belonged to him and that he intended to distribute it.

A Springfield, model XD, 9mm semi-automatic pistol was also found during the search of the vehicle. Meeks-Little is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of his 2014 Michigan felony conviction for home invasion.

At the conclusion of the plea hearing, Meeks-Little was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Beckley Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today