Michigan Lt. Governor Leads Annual Labor Day Walk

Gilchrist Leads Annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

LANSING, Mich. (STL.News) As part of recognizing Labor Day, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

“It was an honor to represent the state of Michigan at the 65th annual Mackinac Bridge walk,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I will continue standing tall for working people in Michigan and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.”

Read more news related to Michigan: