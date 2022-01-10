Michigan Lottery – Wayne County Man Wins $500,000

Wayne County Man Wins $500,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery’s Power 777 Instant Game

Michigan (STL.News) A Wayne County man still doesn’t believe he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Power 777 instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 31374 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia.

“I have always liked the number seven,” said the 65-year-old player. “I scratched this ticket off when I got back to my car, and I had to count the sevens on the ticket more than a few times. I ended up scanning it with the Lottery app on my phone to confirm it was a winner. It’s just unbelievable to be holding a piece of paper worth $500,000.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with family and donate to charities.

Players have won more than $28 million playing Power 777 which launched in September 2020. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $2 million in prizes remain, including one $7,777 prize, and four $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.