Michigan Lottery – Scott Snyder Wins Lucky For Life

Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 a Year for Life Playing Lucky For Life

(STL.News) A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Scott Snyder, 55, matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 5 West Main Avenue in Zeeland.

“I started playing this special set of numbers in February, and I have played them every day since,” said Snyder. “I was checking some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a Lottery office when I scanned one of them. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk I must have won big.

“The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000 a year for life prize and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket. When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn’t seem real. I’m still having a hard time believing this is real!”

Snyder visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With his winnings, Snyder plans to buy a home.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.

