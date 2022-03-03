Michigan Lottery – Richard Morrill Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

Michigan (STL.News) A Branch County man was speechless after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Richard Morrill, of Coldwater, matched the five white balls drawn Dec. 16 – 08-10-17-38-48 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his winning ticket at Super Liquor II, located at 487 West Chicago Street in Coldwater.

“I looked my ticket over the day after the drawing and thought I’d matched four numbers but decided to take it to the store to double check it,” said Morrill. “When I walked in, the store owner told me they had sold a winning Lucky for Life ticket the night before. I told him it wasn’t me because I’d only matched four numbers. When he looked it over and told me that I was the big winner, I was speechless!”

Morrill, 62, visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, he plans to purchase a new car and help his family.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.