Michigan Lottery – Lawrence Talaski Wins $145,778

Huron County Man Wins $145,778 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

A Huron County man was in disbelief when he found out he was the winner of a $145,778 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Lawrence Talaski, of Bad Axe, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 5 drawing to win the big prize: 09-18-20-22-34. He bought his winning ticket at Rick’s & Nick’s Party Store, located at 20 Thompson Road in Bad Axe. Bad Axe is about 50 miles northeast of Bay City.

“I play Fantasy 5 a few times a week and I always purchase my tickets from the same store,” said Talaski. “The morning after the drawing, I got on the Lottery app to check the winning numbers. I saw the jackpot had gone back down to $100,000 and thought to myself: ‘Shoot someone won it!’

“I scanned my ticket on the app to see if I’d won anything. When confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I was the big winner!”

Talaski, 71, visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete some home improvements, and donate to a few organizations.