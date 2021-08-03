Michigan Lottery: Kenneth Bledsoe Wins $100,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot

Michigan (STL.News) A Grand Rapids man says winning a $100,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery is “indescribable.”

Kenneth Bledsoe, 55, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 22 drawing to win the big prize: 05-07-27-33-34. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 700 West Norton Avenue in Muskegon.

“I play the Fantasy 5 game a lot and usually play a specific set of numbers, but I decided not to this time,” said Bledsoe. “When I got my ticket, I saw one of the easy pick lines had four of the five numbers I usually play, so I had a good feeling about it.

“The day after the drawing, I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and saw I’d won. I couldn’t believe it. I ran downstairs as fast as I could to tell my fiancé. She thought something bad had happened by the look on my face, until I told her I’d won the Lottery!”

Bledsoe visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to vacation in Europe.

“Winning is an indescribable feeling. It’s amazing,” Bledsoe said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.