Michigan Lottery – Keith Burge Wins $1 Million Prize

Michigan (STL.News) Winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery still hasn’t sunk in for a Wayne County man.

Keith Burge, of Dearborn, matched the five white balls – 10-40-45-56-67 – in the Dec. 4 drawing to win a $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 22110 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” said Burge. “The day after the drawing, I was at the gas station where I purchased my ticket and a worker told me they had sold a big winner. When I checked my ticket and found out I was the one who had won I was shocked! It still doesn’t seem real.”

Burge, 58, recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

