Michigan Lottery: Jeremy Ward of Benzie County Wins $500,000

Benzie County Man Wins $500,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword Instant Game

Michigan (STL.News) A Benzie County man started shaking when he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

“I stop on my way to work a lot of mornings and buy a Cashword ticket,” said Jeremy Ward, of Thompsonville. “When I matched the tenth word, I didn’t know what to say. My whole body started shaking.

“Winning feels pretty great. It won’t change me, but it will get me a new home and help me put some away for my son.”

Ward, 37, bought his winning ticket at the Village Pantry, located at 2001 Garfield Road North in Traverse City.

