Michigan Lottery – James Scheibner Wins $150,000

Hillsdale Man Wins $150,000 Powerball Prize from the Michigan Lottery

Playing the same set of numbers for years paid off for a Hillsdale man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

James Scheibner, 57, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 06-12-20-27-32 PB: 04 – in the June 25 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Powerball every week and have played the same set of numbers for years,” said Scheibner. “I logged on to my Lottery account the day after the drawing thinking maybe I’d won a few dollars on the ticket. When I saw the balance of $150,000 in my account, I was shocked. It was very exciting!”

Scheibner recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and invest.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on June 29. One ticket bought in Vermont won the $365 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $66 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.