Michigan Lottery – Genesee County Lady Wins $1.25 Million

Michigan (STL.News) A Genesee County woman said “the tears wouldn’t stop flowing” after winning a $1.25 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Feb. 9: 03-04-12-13-34-42. She bought her winning ticket at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.

“I purchase a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing,” said the 71-year-old player. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came into the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I’d won the Lottery!

“When I called my sister to tell her the good news, the tears wouldn’t stop flowing. It was a beautiful feeling.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $866,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, help her family, and remodel her home.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million, and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.