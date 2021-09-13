Michigan Lottery: Freddie Purry Wins $100,000 Powerball Prize

Michigan (STL.News) A Detroit man is happy he won $100,000 playing Powerball but can’t help but wonder “what if” knowing he missed the jackpot by just one number.

Freddie Purry, 65, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 35-36-51-55-61 PB: 26 – in the Aug. 18 drawing to win a $50,000 prize form Michigan Lottery. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Freeway Beverage Liquor, located at 2568 Dix Highway in Lincoln Park.

“I had been on a trip and had a stack of tickets to check when I got home,” said Purry. “I was going through them one-by-one and when I scanned this ticket it stopped me in my tracks!

“It is just crazy that I won, I can barely believe it. I’m so thrilled to win $100,000, but I can’t help but think about missing the jackpot by one number. A whole lot of what ifs have been running through my mind!”

Purry visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings he plans to take care of some home improvements and then save the remainder.