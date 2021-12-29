Michigan Lottery – Club Keno Tripler Time promotion

Michigan (STL.News) The Michigan Lottery is giving players a chance to double and triple their fun, and their winnings, in January with the Club Keno Tripler Time promotion.

Beginning Jan. 1 and running for a limited time in January, Club Keno tickets purchased at Lottery retailers statewide are eligible for the Tripler Time promotion. Players have a chance to receive a Doubler or Tripler message printed on tickets that will double or triple prizes won on that ticket, without any additional cost. The Jack prizes and Club Keno Extra eight of 10, nine of 10, and 10 of 10 prizes are excluded from the promotion.

To qualify for the double and triple winnings, tickets must be eligible Club Keno or Club Keno Extra prize winners. Receiving a Doubler or Tripler message alone does not denote a win. If a player purchases a multi-draw ticket and receives a Doubler or Tripler message, all eligible winnings for all the drawings on that ticket are doubled or tripled.

The Tripler Time promotion was last run in September and players took home more than $2.7 million in prizes.