Michigan Lottery – Branch County Woman Wins $500,000

Branch County Woman Wins $500,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Supreme Instant Game

Michigan (STL.News) A Branch County woman feels “blessed” after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Supreme instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at PS Food Mart, located at 75 East Chicago Street in Coldwater.

“I don’t typically play Wild Time Supreme, but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them,” said the 34-year-old player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw what I’d won, I was completely shocked. I still am!

“It feels like such a blessing to win. This prize could not have come at a better time,” the player said.

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings.

Players have won more than $37 million playing Wild Time Supreme which launched in June. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $19 million in prizes remain, including 48 $10,000 prizes and 83 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.