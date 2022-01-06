Michigan Lottery – Alma Weimer Wins $1 Million

Michigan (STL.News) Taking a chance on the Powerball game paid off for a Calhoun County woman who won a $1 million Powerball prize.

Alma Weimer, of Battle Creek, matched the five white balls – 03-25-44-53-64 – in the Dec. 11 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I rarely play the Powerball game, but I saw a pop-up about the large Powerball jackpot when I logged in on the app and thought: ‘Why not?’ and purchased five tickets,” said Weimer. “When I logged on to the app the next morning, there was a pop-up telling me I won $1 million. I thought it was some sort of scam or that my account had been hacked.

“Once I called the Lottery to confirm it was real, I couldn’t believe it. It is such an unbelievable feeling.”

The 73-year-old Weimer recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to donate to different charities and invest.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.