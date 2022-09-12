Michigan Governor Whitmer Proclaimed Patriot Day

Whitmer to Proclaim September 11 as Patriot Day

LANSING, Mich. (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 11, 2022, as Patriot Day to remember and honor the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including our first responders who showed bravery in responding to the attacks and aiding the victims. In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Whitmer has directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to remain lowered at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“On Patriot Day, we honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid, and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” said Governor Whitmer. “The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and changed our nation forever. It also strengthened our commitment to our core values and reminded us of our shared bond as Americans. This Patriot Day, I encourage Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. When we stand united, we are capable of greatness.”

“Nearly 3,000 patriots lost their lives that day and countless other families and loved ones were impacted by this tragedy,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We encourage Michiganders to honor these heroes through remembrance and service to their communities through volunteering and supporting charities that are meaningful to them.”

Patriot Day occurs on September 11 of each year in memory of the individuals killed in the September 11 attacks. In remembrance, people are encouraged to pause and observe a moment of silence to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. local time.

The State of Michigan remembers and honors the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, flags are currently at half-staff as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

