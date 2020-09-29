Michigan Governor Whitmer Orders Flags to Full Staff Burial of U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to Full Staff Following Burial of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be raised to full-staff on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 following the burial of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1933. She graduated from Cornell University before attending both Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School, where she ultimately completed her legal education.

Before she was appointed to the bench, Ginsburg pioneered women’s rights working with the American Civil Liberties Union as founding counsel of the Women’s Rights Project. Her work with the ACLU led to the first U.S. Supreme Court decision in which a gender-based statute was struck down based on equal protection grounds.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter appointed Justice Ginsburg to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

In 1993, Justice Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton, becoming the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. While on the Supreme Court, she was known for her active role in oral arguments and her powerful dissents.

Justice Ginsburg passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years old after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE