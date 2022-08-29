Michigan Governor to Fix Roads in Isabella County

Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Isabella County Starting This Week

In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history

LANSING, Mich. (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a US-127 Business Route resurfacing project will begin this week in Isabella County.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. This investment in Isabella County will help Michiganders get to work, run errands, and explore our beautiful state safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

US-127 (Mission Street) Resurfacing Project in Isabella County

MDOT will invest $140,000 to resurface the northbound outside lane of US-127 Business Route (BR) from East Blue Grass Road to East Gaylord Street in Mt. Pleasant.

County: Isabella Highway: US-127 BR (Mission Street) Closest city: Mt. Pleasant Start date: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 Estimated end date: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 Traffic restrictions: This work will require closing one lane of northbound US-127 BR during resurfacing. Drivers should expect short delays at cross streets as well. This work is weather dependent. Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.

Rebuilding Michigan’s Roads and Bridges

Since taking office through the end of 2022, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist will have fixed, repaired, or replaced more than 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting more than 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. These and future repairs are made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment in our highways and bridges, and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan, the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history. These strategic investments in Michigan’s infrastructure ensure that future Michiganders will have safer roads and bridges to run errands, travel, and strengthen the economy.

Learn more about the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration’s historic infrastructure investments by clicking on the following link: Infrastructure Accomplishments.

Infrastructure Investments in the FY 2023 Budget

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist’s fourth balanced and bipartisan budget expands on the investments in the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan signed in April by speeding up replacement of lead service lines, reducing traffic congestion at local rail crossings, improving state fish hatcheries, and funding long-overdue maintenance projects at state facilities.

Read more news related to Michigan: