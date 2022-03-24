Michigan Governor Signs Bills Supporting Businesses

Michigan Governor Whitmer Signs Bills Supporting Michigan Businesses

The new law will simplify taxes for businesses whose equipment is used to continue fixing roads and bridges

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4833 and House Bill 4834, which together will support Michigan businesses and working people by simplify taxes for heavy equipment rental industry whose equipment is used for road and bridge construction projects. To date, Governor Whitmer has signed over 790 bills into law.

“I signed House Bills 4833 and 4834 into law, which will simplify taxes for heavy equipment rental businesses and ensure that Michigan can keep fixing the damn roads swiftly and safely with the right mix and materials,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is another great example of what we can do when we work together, and I look forward to working with the legislature to address more kitchen table issues and put Michigan first.”

“This successful change to Michigan law is only possible because of the good will of industry businesses and local governments who helped formulate the solution,” said Rep. Jim Ellison, D – Royal Oak. “I am grateful for their efforts, as well as for Rep. Tisdel’s partnership, on this much-needed legislation.”

“Simplifying the tax on this equipment will not only help the industry, but will also remove unnecessary busy work for local assessors,” said Rep. Tisdel, R – Rochester. “With the reform Rep. Ellison and I have shepherded into law, we are making local governments more efficient without cutting revenue for community services.”

“This legislation strikes a balance between improving infrastructure, the needs of the construction industry, and protecting local resources,” said John LaMacchia, Director of State and Federal Affairs for the Michigan Municipal League. “By working together, we have shown that we can identify policy that keeps Michigan competitive but does not negatively impact resources or service provisions at the local level.”