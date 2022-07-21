Michigan Governor – Reduce Barriers to Abortion

Whitmer Calls on FDA to Reduce Barriers to Medication Abortion

Urges federal government to cut red tape preventing women from accessing essential reproductive care

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging the agency to remove burdensome restrictions on reproductive health care, specifically mifepristone, a safe, effective medication abortion pill. This action builds on the governor’s ongoing efforts to protect women and reproductive freedom after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson overturning a 49-year precedent set by Roe v Wade.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack and we must do more to protect women. That’s why I continue to take action, and urge action, at all levels to protect reproductive freedom,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I urged the FDA to remove burdensome restrictions on mifepristone, abortion medication that is safer than Tylenol, Viagra, and many other widely used medications. Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand. Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care. We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need. Let’s get it done.”

Mifepristone Background

Currently, the FDA enforces Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, restrictions on mifepristone. These restrictions are a major roadblock for women seeking to access reproductive care. Eliminating REMS would remove a burden that threatens timely and essential reproductive health care.

Leading medical organizations have found that mifepristone is both safe and effective, and several leading health associations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, have advocated for the removal of the REMS. The medical community has generally opposed REMS requirements because they place an unnecessary burden on patients who want to access safe, effective medicine. In fact, mifepristone is safer than Tylenol, Viagra, and many other widely used medications.

Last year, the FDA announced it would not enforce the in-person dispensing requirement for medication abortion, including mifepristone, through the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency went a step further, tweaking the REMS to permanently remove the in-person dispensing requirement. Today, the governor called on the FDA to remove the REMS restrictions altogether.

Governor Whitmer’s Actions to Protect Reproductive Freedom