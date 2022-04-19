Michigan Governor Proclaimed Earth Week

Governor Whitmer Issues Proclamation Kicking Off Earth Week in Michigan

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed April 18-24 as Earth Week in Michigan, celebrating the administration’s record investments in water infrastructure, and our state and local parks, which will create jobs, boost our economy, and ensure that all families can safely enjoy Michigan’s natural features.

“On Earth Day, we recommit ourselves to protecting the planet we all love and call home,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud of the investments we have made to protect our Great Lakes, improve our parks, and preserve public land. Protecting our planet is on all of us, and we will continue working together to tackle climate change, invest in clean energy, and safeguard Pure Michigan for generations to come.”

Governor Whitmer is committed to defending our Great Lakes, mitigating the impacts of climate change on our communities, and creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future. She understands the health of our economy is inextricably linked to the health of our people and our planet.

Since taking office, Governor Whitmer has invested more resources into water infrastructure than the previous eight years combined. These investments support good-paying jobs and ensure every parent can give their kid a glass of drinking water and know it’s safe. She launched the MI Healthy Climate Plan to move all sectors of our economy to carbon neutral by 2050 and ensure marginalized communities impacted by climate change will benefit from our energy transition. The governor has made critical investments in our parks, trails, and public lands to create jobs, boost surrounding economies, and ensure that all families can enjoy “Pure Michigan.

Read more about Governor Whitmer’s accomplishments to protect Michigan’s natural resources:

Protecting Our Air, Land, and Water