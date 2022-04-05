Michigan Governor on Fred Congressman Upton Retirement

Michigan Governor Whitmer on Congressman Fred Upton Announcing Retirement

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after Congressman Fred Upton (MI-6) announced his retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Congressman Upton is a lifelong Michigander, loyal U of M fan, faithful public servant, and family man. He is a passionate advocate for the issues he cares about and never hesitates to showcase his independent streak. Over decades of service, he has protected the Great Lakes and shaped major legislation on energy, the environment, manufacturing, and so much more. Mr. Upton’s leadership is bipartisan, commonsense, and empathetic. We could all learn something from his tenure and strive to live and lead with the values he embodies. I know that Mr. Upton will continue getting things done for Michiganders and leading on the issues that matter most in our great state.”