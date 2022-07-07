Michigan Governor on Death of Loren Courts

Governor Whitmer on Death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

LANSING, Mich.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement following the death of Detroit Police Department Officer Loren Courts.

“Michigan is heartbroken by the loss of Officer Loren Courts. Officer Courts was a dedicated public servant and proud Detroiter. He loved his job and put on his uniform every day to keep his community safe. Yesterday, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Officer Courts was a second-generation Detroit police officer. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was a hero to all those who knew him, especially his wife and kids.

“Our hearts go out to Officer Courts’ family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time. We will continue backing up law enforcement not only with our words, but with our actions. Together, we can keep them safe on the job and protect public safety.”

Governor Whitmer plans to lower U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan on the date of interment or another date chosen by the family.