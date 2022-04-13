Michigan Governor Makes Appointment to the Bench

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointment to the Bench

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Judge William Paul Nichols to the 38th Circuit Court of Monroe County.

“I am proud to appoint Judge Nichols to the 38th Circuit Court of Monroe County,” said Governor Whitmer. “Judge Nichols brings years of judicial experience and a range of legal expertise to the bench. I am confident that he will serve his fellow Michiganders admirably and uphold the rule of law.”

38th Circuit Court, Monroe County

William Paul Nichols currently serves as a judge with the 1st District Court of Monroe County where he presides over the Mental Health Recovery Court. Prior to his election to the bench in 2018, Judge Nichols served 25 years in the Monroe County Prosecutor’s office, and 14 years as the elected prosecutor, where he was assigned as a circuit court trial attorney and helped develop the first fully integrated electronic case management system used by many prosecutors across the State of Michigan. Judge Nichols began his legal career as an associate attorney with the law firm of Lennard & Graham where he specialized in family and criminal law.

Judge Nichols earned his Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He also attended the University of Michigan and Monroe County Community College. He serves as the chair of the Monroe County Community Corrections Advisory Board and as a member of the Michigan District Judges Association and Monroe County Bar Association. William lives in Temperance with his wife, Melissa, and their three children–Bradley, Riley, and Megan.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Monroe County Circuit Court bench and it will be a privilege to continue to serve our community in this new capacity,” said Judge Nichols. “It is with a heavy heart that I accept the appointment to the seat left open by the untimely passing of Judge Michael Weipert, but we will continue to move forward with his same dedication and passion for the law. I look forward to the challenge of handling the criminal and civil docket and will ensure that all parties have a full and fair opportunity to be heard.”

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will commence on April 18, 2022 and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2023. This seat on the 38th Circuit Court became available after the passing of Judge Michael A. Weipert. If Judge Nichols wishes to seek a full six-year term, he would be required to run for reelection in November of 2022.

Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.