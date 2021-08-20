Michigan Governor & Lt. Governor on Passing of Steve Hood

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist today issued the following statement on the passing of Steve Hood.

“Steve Hood was a titan in the city of Detroit,” said Governor Whitmer. “His passing is such an incredible loss for so many of us who not only called him a mentor, but also a close friend. Steve lived the spirit of Detroit through his deeds and actions. Everything that he did had a positive impact on those around him. We will carry on his legacy by fighting for the values and policies that he advocated for throughout his career. We miss you, Steve.”

“The heart of Detroit is hurting after the news of Steve Hood’s passing,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “Steve dedicated his life to the city that he loved, and a city that loved him back just as much. Whether we heard his voice on the radio or saw him in the community, there’s not a single person who wasn’t impacted by his words and wisdom. Steve was a mentor to many. I consider myself lucky to have been able to spend countless hours in his presence learning about the policy and politics that can enable endless possibility and potential in the city that we call home. We will miss him every day. Rest in power.”