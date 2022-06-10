Michigan Governor Lowers Flags in Honor of Carl Levin

Governor Whitmer Lowers Flags in Honor of Former US Senator Carl Levin

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.

“Senator Carl Levin was a champion for Michigan. His 36-year tenure in the United States Senate, the longest in state history, was marked by a tireless commitment to our auto industry, Great Lakes, and men and women in uniform,” said Governor Whitmer. “Carl would often wear his glasses on the tip of his nose, but he saw the best in us. He saw what we were capable of when we came to the table as Michiganders, as Americans, to get things done. Carl devoted his life to public service, and it is up to us to follow his example.”

Senator Carl Levin represented the state of Michigan in the U.S. Senate for 36 years, marking him as the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Michigan history. Senator Levin’s time in Congress was defined by his commitment to our auto industry, Great Lakes, and men and women in uniform. He also secured funds to create the Detroit Riverwalk and wrote the bill that established Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park.

Senator Levin passed away on July 29, 2021, at age 87.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and the lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Monday, June 13, 2022.