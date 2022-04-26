Michigan Governor Hosts Mental Health Roundtable

Whitmer Hosts Mental Health Roundtable in Pontiac

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with students, parents, educators, and mental health professionals at Pontiac High School to advocate for additional mental health investments in schools at the beginning of Student Appreciation Week. The governor’s fiscal year 2023 School Aid Fund budget recommendation would invest $361 million for school-based mental health services, including hiring and retaining mental health professionals and opening 40 new clinics for students across the state.

“Last year, I made largest education investment in Michigan history and delivered resources to hire over 560 mental health professionals, including nurses, social workers, and psychologists,” said Governor Whitmer. “In my budget for the next school year, I’m proposing another historic investment in on-campus mental health supports for our kids. We can and must work together to expand access to mental health care to help our kids thrive in and out of the classroom. My budget includes the highest per-student investment in Michigan history – I look forward to making that investment reality. Let’s get it done.”

Governor Whitmer’s Proposed Mental Health Investment

The fiscal year 2023 School Aid Fund Executive Recommendation includes $361 million for school-based mental health services. Today’s visit highlights the increased need for school-based mental health services and the Governor’s proposed response. Governor Whitmer’s proposed budget includes: