Michigan Governor Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

Governor Whitmer Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized May 30, 2022 as Memorial Day to remember and pay honor to the courageous service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the freedom and security of our state and nation.

“The success of our state and nation would not be possible without the brave soldiers who served in our armed forces and who have lost their lives while defending our freedoms,” said Governor Whitmer. “I urge all Michiganders to take part in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. Attend a Memorial Day parade, display the American flag in your yard or seek out a local Memorial Day event and express your appreciation and thanks to the families who have lost loved ones.”

While there are many ways to honor Memorial Day, including hiring a veteran or volunteering at one of our state veteran homes, The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause and observe a moment of silence wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. The U.S. Congress passed The National Moment of Remembrance Act in December of 2000 to establish and designate the time to encourage commemoration of Memorial Day.

“Our nation’s fallen heroes aren’t just soldiers, they are a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter or spouse that served valiantly in our armed forces,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA. “Memorial Day is about honor, service and what we have sacrificed as a nation.”

The state veterans cemetery on the campus of Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, is open for visitation and visitors can access the cemetery through the main entrance on Lamberton Street NE. Those interested in visiting one of Michigan’s two national veterans cemeteries should contact the cemetery directly regarding updated visitor information, www.cem.va.gov.

View the proclamation here.