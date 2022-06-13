Michigan Governor Continues to Fix Roads and Bridges

Gov. Whitmer Continues to Fix Roads and Bridges with Projects in Benzie, Cheboygan, Eaton, Emmet, Genesee, and Wayne Counties Starting This Week

In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that major road projects are expected to begin this week in Benzie, Cheboygan, Eaton, Emmet, Genesee, and Wayne counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include M-22 resurfacing in Benzie County, next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project in Cheboygan and Emmet counties, next phase of work on the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Eaton County, next phase of work on the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Genesee County, and southbound I-375 milling and resurfacing project in Wayne County. These investments are expected to support over 4,105 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Benzie, Cheboygan, Eaton, Emmet, Genesee, and Wayne counties will support over 4,105 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done.”

M-22 Resurfacing in Benzie County

MDOT is investing $1.07 million to resurface 3.2 miles of M-22 from north of M-115 (Forest Avenue) to north of South Shore Drive, and from south of First Street to the Betsie Lake Causeway, including new concrete curb and gutter, as well as sidewalks and ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. This project will improve safety for motorists and pedestrians and extend the life of the roadway. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 13 jobs.

County: Benzie Highway: M-22 Closest cities: Frankfort and Elberta Start date: Monday, June 13, 2022 Estimated end date: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 Traffic restrictions: One lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators during daytime hours. Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, and improved safety and convenience for pedestrians.

Next Phase of Work on I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project in Genesee County

MDOT will close the Court Street ramp to southbound I-475 and the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 to complete bridge demolition and deck replacements. This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange. This project will improve safety and ride quality and support a major commercial route. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 1,270 jobs.

Funding for this project is made possible by Governor Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

County: Genesee Highway: I-69 I-475 Court Street Closest cities: Flint Start date: Monday, June 13, 2022 Estimated end date: July 2022 Traffic restrictions: This work will require a full closure while the existing bridge decks are removed and replaced. Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer roadway and smooth driving surface, supporting a major commuter and commercial route.

Southbound I-375 Milling and Resurfacing Project in Wayne County

Milling and resurfacing work is needed on southbound I-375 between I-75 and East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13, through 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, southbound I-375 will be closed between I-75 and East Jefferson Avenue. The local I-375 service drives will remain open for local access.

County: Wayne Highway: I-375 Closest cities: Detroit Start date: 5 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 Estimated end date: 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 Traffic restrictions: Southbound I-375 will be detoured to southbound I-75, then southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to Jefferson Avenue. Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface.

Next Phase of Work on I-75 Repair and Rebuilding Project in Cheboygan and Emmet Counties Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16, I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed while the southbound US-23 bridge deck and beams are demolished. MDOT is investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from I-75 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from Old M-108 (Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) (Exit 337) to the Mackinac Bridge, as well as replace the southbound US-23 exit ramp bridge beams and deck over I-75. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 155 jobs.

County: Emmet and Cheboygan counties Highway: US-23 and I-75 Closest cities: Mackinaw City Start date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Estimated end date: Thursday, June 16, 2022 Traffic restrictions: Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339). Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street (Exit 339), Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street to Exit 337. This detour for I-75 through-traffic will be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16. Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface.

Next Phase of Work on I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project in Eaton County

MDOT is rebuilding the M-78 ramp to northbound I-69 and the northbound I-69 ramp to Ainger Road as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support nearly 2,667 jobs.

County: Eaton Highway: I-69 Closest cities: Olivet Start date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Estimated end date: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Traffic restrictions: The M-78 ramp to northbound I-69 and the northbound I-69 ramp to Ainger Road will be closed and detoured for the duration of the project. Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94 and the I-69 interchange, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Rebuilding Michigan Plan

Since Governor Whitmer took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. In April, Governor Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy, create jobs, and benefit families in every region of the state. The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including $317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.