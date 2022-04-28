Michigan Governor Celebrating Student Appreciation Week

Gov. Whitmer Launches Outstanding Michigan Students Recognition Initiative During Student Appreciation Week

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking nominations from parents, extended family, teachers, staff, or coaches for Outstanding Michigan Students in celebration of Student Appreciation Week. They can be current students of any age who have shown exceptional skills, leadership abilities, or passionate community involvement. Outstanding Michigan students will be recognized by Governor Whitmer. Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, May 1.

“Michigan is home to many talented and hardworking students of all ages, and I’m excited to recognize their contributions and accomplishments to our great state. Whether it’s a third grader spearheading a playground cleanup, a high school senior graduating with high honors, or someone taking the next step to further their education, I know there will be many amazing stories shared,” said Governor Whitmer. “We want students to know that we are doing everything we can to support them in their journey, which is why we’ve made record investments in our students, schools, and postsecondary education without raising taxes. We will continue improving every kid’s in-class experience, supporting educators who put their heart and soul into the classroom, and delivering resources to help schools upgrade facilities and equipment. Let’s keep working together to put Michigan students first.”

From her first day in office, Governor Whitmer has worked towards expanding and investing in opportunities for Michigan students. She made the largest education investment in state history for three years in a row without raising taxes. These investments have helped to close the funding gap between schools in Michigan, expand access to preschool programs for 22,000 more four-year-olds, and distributed resources to expand mental health supports for our kids. She also established and fully funded Futures for Front liners and Michigan Reconnect to provide tens of thousands of Michiganders with tuition-free higher education or skills training that leads to a high-skill, good-paying job. These historic investments in our students ensure that they will receive a world-class education and help every student reach their full potential.

Nominate a student by clicking the following link: michigan.gov/outstandingstudent