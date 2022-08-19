Michigan Governor Approves Funding for Mecosta

Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County to Cover Flood Response Efforts

LANSING, Mich. (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May. The funds were made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.

“Michiganders always have each other’s backs, especially in times of need, and I am proud to approve assistance today for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids to help them recover from the severe thunderstorm and flooding in May,” said Governor Whitmer. “This emergency assistance funding will cover any outstanding flood costs and help impacted areas get back to normal. I’m grateful for the first responders and elected officials in Mecosta County who stepped up in a big way to protect residents from the heavy rainfall and floods this spring.”

The governor has approved $500,000 for Mecosta County and $250,000 for the City of Big Rapids.

Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund awards can be applied toward the immediate prevention, response and recovery of a disaster or emergency, as well as cover overtime for public employees, contracts used during the response, shelter supplies, gasoline used during the response and repair of public buildings and infrastructure.

About the Disaster On May 11, a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall moved through the Big Rapids area. More than four inches of rain fell in two hours, leading to flooding and damage to local roads. On May 12, Mecosta County declared a local state of emergency due to the severity of the flooding. On June 28, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Mecosta County.

Read more about Michigan: