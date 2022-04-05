Michigan Governor Announces Rebuild of I 196

Michigan Governor Whitmer Announces Rebuild of I 196 in Ottawa County Starts in One Week

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that construction is set to begin in one week to rebuild a section of I-196 in Ottawa County. Through Governor Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, the administration is investing $66 million to rebuild seven miles of I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville, which sees about 50,000 cars per day. The project is expected to support 838 jobs. Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, Michigan is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in our state’s history this year.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like this in Ottawa County will ensure I-196 is smooth and safe for years to come,” said Governor Whitmer. “My Rebuilding Michigan Plan is implementing long-term solutions for our roads and bridges by fixing them with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. This project to rebuild I-196 between Zeeland and Hudsonville will add to that total and continue and support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

This year, westbound I-196 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side of the roadway while the westbound lanes are rebuilt. Shoulder closures are in effect to allow crews to safely remove trees for culvert work. Lane closures and traffic shifts will begin in mid-April. Work also includes culvert replacement, sewer and drainage improvements, and bridge work. In 2023, both directions of traffic will be shifted to the new westbound side while eastbound I-196 is rebuilt. Westbound I-196 will have two lanes open and eastbound I-196 will be reduced to one lane.