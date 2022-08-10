Michigan Governor Announces Child Care Grant

Whitmer Announces Third Round of Child Care Grants to Expand Options and Lower Costs for Working Families

Licensed child care programs are eligible for Child Care Stabilization Grants to fund quality, affordable care, lower costs, and help parents get back to work

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program, which will award nearly $200 million to licensed child care providers to strengthen their programs and help lower costs for working families.

“High-quality, affordable child care is foundational to our economy. Parents rely on child care so they can go to work knowing that their kids are safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of having a top-notch early educators to take care of your children when they’re young. That’s why I’m continuing to fight to support child care professionals and the child care industry. I was proud to work across the aisle to make game-changing investments in our childcare providers and professionals in the bipartisan budget I signed just a few weeks ago. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts, we have expanded low- or no-cost child care to 150,000 more kids and are helping new providers open across Michigan. I urge providers to take apply for the grant so they can continue serving their communities and helping young Michiganders thrive.”

“Early childhood is my passion and I have always believed and understood the importance of the early childhood profession. I want to say thank you to the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Great Start to Quality, Michigan Department of Education, and all the politicians who decided to agree to get things done for all the early childhood educators, children, and families in Michigan,” said Cassandra Rice, owner and operator of Our Kidz World Learning Center in Detroit. “The decisions that were made as a collective group, relating to the funding of grant funds helped to keep my childcare center open as well as others. The funding help to provide the continuance of a high quality, safe, and healthy environment for children, families, and employees.”

“I am a new child care provider and the idea of caring for and developing children has been a dream of mine for years. I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family, I had a great high paying job, but decided to pursue opening my daycare business,” said Nicole Florez, a home-based child care provider in Muskegon County. “This grant allowed me to purchase needed items for everyday use as well as a few mortgage payments as I started this new endeavor. I started this business hoping to impact children’s lives for the better and help parents. I am so grateful for this and future grants so I can continue to learn and play and develop and do such an important rewarding career.”

Child Care Stabilization Grants

The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal childcare providers to be used to support operational expenses. All eligible applicants will receive funding. Applications open today and are available through September 9th. Providers can learn more and apply at Michigan.gov.childcare.

In the first two rounds of the Child Care Stabilization Grants, nearly 6,000 child care providers received funding and 38,000 childcare professionals received bonuses.

Fall grant awards:

5,890 providers received funding

Average awards:

Center: $108,685

Group home: $20,454

Family home: $10,763

Spring grant awards:

5,544 providers received funding

Average awards:

Center: $120,697

Group home: $21,777

Family home: $11,394

Child Care Stabilization Grants have been awarded to child care businesses in all 83 counties with a total investment to date of $730 million.

Lowering Costs for Families

These grants are part of a $1.4 billion investment to expand access to quality, affordable childcare and get Michigan families back to work. Child care is often the largest expense in a family’s budget and 40% of Michigan families with kids under age 12 are now eligible for free or low-cost child care. To qualify, families must:

Have a child under age 13

Need childcare because they’re working or going to school

Have a qualifying income. Your monthly income must be less than $36,620 for a family of 2, $46,060 for a family of 3, or $55,500 for a family of 4.

Visit Michigan.gov/childcare for a complete list of reasons families may qualify for low or no cost childcare and qualifying income levels for larger families. Families can apply for childcare support by visiting MiBridges.Michigan.gov.

Increasing Access to Care

While these grants help keep existing child care providers open, the state is also working to recruit new child care entrepreneurs. In May 2022, Governor Whitmer launched Caring for Mi Future—a $100 million strategy to open 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024. In collaboration with the Michigan Departments of Education and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the state has brought on three partners to expand access to quality care statewide.

Early Childhood Investment Corporation to assist regions in responding to local child care needs, home-based business owners in strengthening their operations, and partners in creating and expanding child care apprenticeships.

First Children’s Finance to assist rural communities in responding to local child are needs and entrepreneurs as they create a business plan.

IFF to assist entrepreneurs with identifying and renovating facilities.

Michigan Association for the Education of Young Children to support workforce development.

Additional grants and technical assistance will be available to entrepreneurs this fall.