Michigan Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

A Michigan endocrinologist was sentenced yesterday to eight months in prison for evading taxes due on income related to his medical practice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Dr. Bashar Kiami of Roscommon owned and operated Northern Michigan Endocrine PLLC, a solo endocrinology practice in Grayling. From 2014 through 2017, Kiami filed corporate returns that underreported the practice’s gross receipts and overstated its expenses. As the sole shareholder, Kiami reported business income from the practice on his individual income tax returns. By underreporting the practice’s business income, Kiami fraudulently reduced his personal tax liability for those same years. In total, Kiami caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $250,000.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington ordered Kiami to serve two years of supervised release, pay a $15,000 fine and pay the remaining $59,642 he owed in restitution to the U.S.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Jeffrey A. McLellan and Melissa S. Siskind of the Justice Department’s Tax Division prosecuted the case.