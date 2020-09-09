Michigan City; Indiana Man Daniel Boush Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Daniel Boush, 29, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty for being a felon in possession of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Boush was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said, “This fifteen year sentence sends a strong message that my Office will pursue and prosecute armed career criminals to the fullest extent of the law. My Office has no tolerance for convicted felons possessing firearms, particularly when these individuals also have a history of domestic violence.”

According to documents in this case, in August of 2019, Boush was arrested for the possession of two .380 caliber firearms. This was following a domestic incident where he physically attacked a female and then chased after her in a car. Boush qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal based on his prior convictions, including strangulation of a different female as well as dealing controlled substances.

“ATF, in partnership with local and state law enforcement, will continue to pursue dangerous criminals to ensure they do not illegally possess firearms,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the Chicago Field Division. “Coordination of these investigations, in combination with the prosecutorial strategies at the U.S. Attorney’s office, will deter felons and make communities safer.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly E. Donnelly.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE