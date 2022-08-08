Michigan – Application Deadline for Parents’ Council

Whitmer Highlights Final Application Deadline for Michigan Parents’ Council

The Michigan Parents’ Council will center parent perspective in the policymaking process and formalize how parent recommendations are included in education policy decisions

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer reminded Michigan parents and family members to submit applications to join the new Michigan Parents’ Council by 5PM on Monday, August 8. The governor established the Michigan Parents’ Council to center the parent perspective ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Joining the council offers parents and family members a space to make their voices heard on state-level education issues in Michigan, including next year’s budget.

“Parents are their children’s first and most important teachers, and their perspective is critical to ensure that the 2022-2023 school year is successful,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a mom, I was proud to establish the Michigan Parents’ Council last month. Parents will be a key ally as we help our kids keep learning in-person, tackle unfinished learning, and get back on track to pursue their potential. I look forward to working closely with the Michigan Parents’ Council and I encourage everyone who is invested in our children’s success to apply before Monday’s deadline.”

Please consider applying by 5PM on August 8 if you are:

A parent or family member with children in early childhood learning programs, elementary, middle, and/or high school

A parent or family member with students who have an Individualized Education Plan or Individualized Service Plan, who speak English as a second language, or who are in foster or kinship care.

Michigan parents and family members interested in appointment can apply at www.michigan.gov/Whitmer/Appointments. Click “Apply Now” and select “Michigan Parents’ Council” when prompted in the application. Applications are due by 5PM on Monday, August 8.

Michigan Parents’ Council

Structure

Seven parents or family members appointed by the governor will lead the council and convene regional roundtables with families across Michigan to bring in as many voices as possible. Appointees must have children enrolled in PreK-12 and represent diverse student experiences, including special education, English as second language students, and students in foster or kinship care. The council will also include the governor’s K-12 policy advisor and a designated representative of the Superintendent of Public Instruction from the Michigan Department of Education.

Responsibilities

The council will convene roundtables of parents and family members across Michigan to strengthen partnerships between parents and schools. They will share input from the roundtables directly with the governor’s team and state superintendent. The council will submit a report to the governor highlighting major themes from the roundtables and summarizing proposals for inclusion in the governor’s budget recommendation by December 9, 2022.

The executive order establishing the Michigan Parents’ Council can be viewed by clicking here.

FY 2023 Education Budget Investments

Governor Whitmer’s recently signed bipartisan education budget is focused on six key sections: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure, and teacher recruitment.

1) Students

For our students, the highest state per-pupil funding in Michigan history—$9,150 for every kid, in every public school district. Additional support for the nearly 200,000 special education students and 710,000 at-risk students in Michigan. Expanding funding for career and technical education programs by 27%.

2) Mental Health

Dedicated mental health dollars for every student in every school. Increasing funding for teen centers, district mental health grants, and TRAILS, which offers training to school mental health professionals so they can better serve students with evidence-based services.

3) Teacher Recruitment

Funding MI Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 in tuition for 2,500 future Michigan educators a year, $9,600 stipends a semester for student teachers, and Grow-Your-Own programs that help districts put support staff on no-cost paths to become educators.

4) School Infrastructure

$250 million for school construction and renovations, helping them build or refurbish classrooms, labs, and libraries.

5) Learning Supports

An expansion of before and after-school programs to keep kids engaged. The budget offers every kid in Michigan tutoring to help catch up and get on track for long-term success, and resources for districts to develop learning pods for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

6) Student Safety

Dedicated school safety dollars for every student in every school. Funds to hire more on-campus school resources officers, create an intervention system for at-risk students that brings together law enforcement, schools, and mental health professionals, and establish a school safety commission.

Governor Whitmer’s Education Investments

For four years in a row, Governor Whitmer has worked across the aisle to make the largest education investments in Michigan history—without raising taxes. Since taking office, the governor has tripled the number of literacy coaches and last year, closed the funding gap between schools, boosted state per-student investment to an all-time high, and helped districts hire thousands of teachers on-campus mental health professionals.

The Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration’s education accomplishments can be found here.