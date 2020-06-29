Michigan AG Nessel Praises SCOTUS Ruling in Louisiana Abortion Law

(STL.News) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling today in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, which struck down a Louisiana state law that imposed an undue burden for women who sought abortion services.

Nessel was part of a 23-member attorneys general coalition that filed an amicus brief in December 2019 in opposition to the state’s law, which set conditions on admitting privileges to hospitals that were not justified by a concern for the health and safety of women and that would have nearly eliminated access to abortions in Louisiana.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June Medical Services v. Russo sends a strong message that states cannot limit access to abortions by making access to those doctors difficult or impossible,” Nessel said. “A woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body and be able to seek health care from professionals without the legal obstacles that were seen in Louisiana. While I appreciate this decision, there remain significant challenges for women everywhere, and I will continue to advocate for reproductive rights to further our nation on a path toward equality.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE