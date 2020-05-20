Michigan AG Nessel Pens Open Letter to President Trump, Asks Him to Wear Facial Covering During Ford Visit

(STL.News) – Ahead of President Trump’s planned visit to tour a Ford Motor Company plant, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent an open letter asking that he respect the hard work and safety of our automakers by wearing a face covering during his visit.

In the letter, Nessel says, “I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford – and across this state – by wearing a facial covering. It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State. Michigan has been hit especially hard by the virus, with more than 50,000 confirmed cases and 5,000 deaths. Therefore, we must all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.”

