Michigan AG Nessel Issues Statement on Workplace Safety During COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-91, “Safeguards to protect Michigan’s workers from COVID-19.” This order creates an enforceable set of workplace standards that apply to all businesses across the state. Various agencies that help oversee compliance with health-and-safety rules – like the Department of Attorney General – will play a role ensuring that businesses are doing their part to protect their employees, patrons and communities as they reopen their doors for business.

“I know many businesses and workers are eager to get back to work. This executive order provides a roadmap of how to do that in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of Michiganders first,” Attorney General Nessel said. “COVID-19 has changed how we must think about workplace safety. Because every worker in every industry across this state is impacted by the threat of this virus, we must work with our businesses to educate them on their responsibilities and then we must be diligent in ensuring that they abide by them.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE