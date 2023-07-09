Michael Williams – South Carolina – Arrested Child Sexual Material

Cherokee County Man, Michael Williams, Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Michael Williams, 35, of Gaffney, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators with the Gaffney Police Department made the arrest. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Williams possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Williams was arrested on June 26, 2023. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: South Carolina Attorney General