Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Secretary Pompeo and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland celebrated the entry into force of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on July 1, an agreement that will help U.S., Mexican, and Canadian businesses and consumers. In addition to our economic relationship, the two leaders also discussed shared concerns about Beijing’s unjustified detention and charging of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as well as China’s imposition of draconian national security legislation on Hong Kong.

